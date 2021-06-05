VSP investigates Friday fatality
Virginia State Police (VSP) officers are investigating a Friday evening crash in Prince Edward County resulting in the death of the male driver of the vehicle.
According to information from the VSP, the crash occurred at 10:11 Friday night in the 8100 block of Green Bay Road in Prince Edward County. The vehicle overturned. The male driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
