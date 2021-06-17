VDOT facilities reopen
The Virginia Department of Transportation has lifted the COVID-19 protocols that restrict walk-in visitors at VDOT offices and other public-facing facilities.
Also, in accordance with federal, state and local health guidance, individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to wear face coverings at VDOT facilities. Face coverings are recommended for people not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The agency continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and make adjustments to protect the safety of our workers and the communities in which we work.
Door to door teams to provide vaccine info
The Virginia Department of Health's Piedmont Health District, in coordination with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and the Federal Emergency