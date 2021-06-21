Valeria Marvis Brannan Breault, of Buckingham, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly on June 16, at age 70.

She was born in Appomattox on July 15, 1950 to the late George Pritchard Brannan and Virginia Wooldridge Brannan.

Valeria is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Frank Henry Breault, Jr.; her daughter, Mary Gilkerson; son-in-law, Bryan; two grandchildren, Kaylee and Nathaniel of Toms Brook; her sister, Georgie Shufran and brother-in-law, Ken, of Amherst.

As a librarian, Valeria worked in the Buckingham County school system for over 35 years enriching thousands of students’ lives. Her cheerful attitude and bright smile will be missed within the walls of Mulberry Grove Baptist Church, where she served as a vital leader, both openly and behind the scenes.

Even though her failing heart took her away from this world, her loving heart left a beacon of light for all in her church family and community and she will be sorely missed.

The funeral was held on June 20, at Mulberry Grove Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Mulberry Grove Benevolence Fund, Shriners Hospitals for Children or the Almost Home Pet Adoption Center in Nelson County. Contribution information can be found at www.dunkumfuneralhome.com.