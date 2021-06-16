Ulysses Crump, 68 of Cartersville, passed away on June 14.

He is survived by six brothers: James (Carrie), Charles (Susie), Spencer (Barbara), Ernest, Joseph and Aaron (Shelia); one sister; Katherine Bolling (Sam); one sister in-law, Estelle Crump, and a host of other relatives, cousins and friends, four devoted; Mitchell Bell, Ronnie Trent, George Graves and Kenny Johnson.

A public viewing will be held on Saturday, June 19, from 1-6 p.m. at the Marian Gray Thomas funeral Home in Cumberland.

