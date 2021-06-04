June 4, 2021

Townsend graduates from College of Charleston

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, June 4, 2021

Mary Townsend, of Farmville, recently graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the College of Charleston.

Townsend was among more than 1,400 students who received degrees.

Located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina, the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized public liberal arts and sciences university.

