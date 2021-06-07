Town reports water leak has been found

Town of Farmville officials recently provided an update that the source of the leak that has drained the town’s water system has been found and is currently under repair.

As a result of the low water levels, the town is under a boil advisory for any water from the tap that is consumed. Residents should boil water for at least one minute. The notice says boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, beverage or food preparation and making ice until further notice.

Most Farmville residents woke up to no water Monday morning. Town crews had been looking for the source of the issue overnight.