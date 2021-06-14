Tigers finish fifth in ODAC Cup

The results of the 2020-21 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Commissioner’s Cups presented by Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance were announced recently. Hampden-Sydney College finished fifth among 13 schools in the Men’s Cup Standings with 62 points earned for a rating of .614.

The result equals the highest finish for the Tigers since 2017-18 (fifth), while also equaling the second-best finish since 2012-13 (fourth).

H-SC earned 13 points for first place in soccer, 11 points for second place in golf, 9.5 points for a second-place tie in lacrosse, eight points for fifth place in baseball, seven points for seventh place in basketball, six points for third place in football, five points for fourth place in swimming, 1.5 points for an 11th-place tie in tennis and one points for 12th-place in outdoor track.

H-SC’s total possible points was 101.

As determined by the ODAC Board of Directors, points for the ODAC Commissioner’s Cups are based on regular-season standings in team sports and championship team finishes in individual/meet sports. Each institution has a total number of possible points it can collect based on its sport sponsorship. The total number of points earned is then divided by the total number of possible points to determine the rating for each institution.