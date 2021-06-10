Sweet treats for a good cause

A long line snaked through the parking lot at 300 Industrial Park Road on Friday, June 4, as scores of citizens lined up for everybody’s favorite frozen treat — ice cream.

Cones, milkshakes, floats, sundaes, ice cream sandwiches, banana splits and more are all offered up Thursday through Saturday by Waldy’s Ice Cream.

The family-owned business, which started in 2018, operates from early April to late October each year.

Waldy’s is named after 5-yearold Landon Raber, nicknamed “Waldy,” who has the unique, dual diagnoses of Down syndrome and autism. The business aims to spread awareness of children and adults with disabilities while bringing the community together for evenings filled with ice cream and fun.

The stationary ice cream truck regularly draws in crowds hoping to get a taste of delicious Richland’s Dairy ice cream. On Friday, residents both young and old, as well as a pup or two, were combating the heat with a cold treat.

PHOTOS BY ALEXA MASSEY