Stimpert named to dean’s list
Renee Elise Stimpert, of Hampden Sydney, has been named to the Wofford College dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
