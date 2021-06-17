June 17, 2021

Stimpert named to dean’s list

By Staff Report

Published 2:00 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021

Renee Elise Stimpert, of Hampden Sydney, has been named to the Wofford College dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

