State police confirm man killed by trooper was Buckingham fugitive

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office continues to investigate a fatal shooting involving Virginia State Police (VSP) personnel that occurred Wednesday, June 16 in Amherst County.

The VSP confirmed Tuesday afternoon the identity of the man killed by a state trooper in Amherst County was Kendall Jamerson, a fugitive wanted for a variety of charges in by the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday’s incident involving Jamerson, 35 of Dillwyn, began at approximately 5:39 p.m., when state police received a request from the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office for assistance with apprehending a violent felon wanted on several felony and misdemeanor charges by the county. The sheriff’s office advised that the adult male subject should be considered armed and dangerous, and to be approached with caution.

According to a press release from the (VSP), state troopers located Jamerson and a female passenger seated inside a Chevrolet Tahoe in a parking lot in the 2700 block of West Main Street in Waynesboro. As the troopers were pulling into the parking lot, Jamerson began to drive away and struck one of the trooper’s vehicles.

A pursuit of the Tahoe was initiated and continued along Route 250 through Waynesboro into Augusta County. The suspect’s vehicle then went south on the Blue Ridge Parkway and eventually onto Pedlar River Road in Amherst County, where the driver jumped from the moving vehicle. The Tahoe continued off the road and came to rest in a ditch.

The troopers then engaged Jamerson, who was armed with a firearm. During that encounter, the troopers fired at the wanted subject. The troopers immediately called for EMS to respond to the scene and administered CPR until the ambulance arrived. Jamerson was declared deceased at the scene. Two loaded .22-caliber handguns were recovered at the scene.

His remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

The 40-year-old female passenger was not injured during the shooting. She was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained from having been assaulted earlier by Jamerson.

No state police personnel were injured during the course of the shooting. In accordance with state police policy, the troopers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the ongoing criminal investigation and an internal administrative investigation.

Jamerson was initially contacted by the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Department Sunday, May 23, for 11 different criminal warrants (three misdemeanors and eight felonies) ranging from abduction and strangulation to possession of a firearm by a felon. The warrants date back to February 28.

Once the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office concludes its investigation, the criminal investigative findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review and final adjudication of the matter.