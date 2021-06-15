Stars under the Stars returns this summer

Grab your popcorn and unfold your lawn chair because Stars Under the Stars is back for its 2021 season.

Since its inception in 1998, the Stars Under the Stars event has invited residents to gather at the Crute Stage on Main Street in Farmville to watch classic movies under the night sky.

According to Greg Tsigaridas, a member of the Stars Under the Stars committee, last year’s program was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the 23rd season is set to kickoff this summer with some fan favorites.

This year’s season will include a movie showing on the second Friday in July and August.

On Friday, July 9, moviegoers will be treated to the 1989 hit “Field of Dreams” starring Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones.

Friday, August 13, guests can get a taste of “High Society,” a 1956 musical comedy featuring stars such as Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly and Frank Sinatra.

Moviegoers are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets and pillows, but furry friends should stay home. A bathroom is located at the stage, and snacks are available for purchase.

“I know I speak for the whole committee when I say we’ve missed seeing so many people from the community come together to sit outside and watch these older movies we put on,” Tsigaridas said. “You have folks from all demographics and all ages, and you’re talking anywhere from 100 to 200 people, and it’s just a neat thing.”