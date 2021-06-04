Seniors head off to do great things
Fuqua School celebrated commencement exercises for its 22 seniors Friday, May 28.
The seniors heard from Fuqua School alum Dr. Bann Al-Shammaa, a 2003 graduate of the school. Al-Shammaa practices at Inova Cares Clinic for Children in Falls Church. She is a clinic champion in the fight against childhood obesity. She helped create a community outreach program to teach children and parents how to combat childhood obesity through realistic diet and exercise options.
Al-Shammaa was the recipient of a teaching award in 2017-2018 which recognized teaching performance in the top 10% of all Inova Children’s Hospital faculty.
Valedictorian Lucas Gee and Salutatorian Catherine Rutherford also offered words of encouragement to the seniors.
Scholarship fund created for vaccinated students
