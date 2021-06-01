Second shooting suspect arrested

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tashon Lamont Brown Friday, May 28, in connection with a May 1 shooting incident in Farmville.

Brown, 21 of Farmville, was wanted for multiple felony offenses related to the May 1, shooting incident on South Virginia Street. Brown was turned over to Farmville Police and is now incarcerated at the Piedmont Regional Jail without bond. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Earlier, Shawn Rasheen Jones, 28 of Farmville, was arrested by the Petersburg Police Department in connection with the same May 1 shooting incident. Jones was charged with multiple firearm violations and malicious wounding.

The Saturday, May 1 incident on South Virginia Street resulted in a 24-year-old male victim being shot.

