Scholarship winners announced
Tyler Harris from Prince Edward County was a recipient of the Lindy Hamlett Education Scholarship from the Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District.
The scholarships provide financial support to college students showing a strong desire to major in, a course curriculum related to natural resource conservation and/ or environmental studies.
