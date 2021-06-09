Sarah Bates Shanks, 70 of Farmville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 7. She was the daughter of the late Kenny Bates and Carl & Nannie Matthews of Cumberland.

She is survived by one sister, Beverly Upton and husband; two daughters, Shannon Shanks (John) and Mary Shanks Mason (Leonard) and two sons, James. L. Shanks (Natalie) and Brian Shanks (Betty). She was blessed with 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grand children. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A service will be held on June 13, at 3 p.m. at Maranatha Baptist Church on Tuggle Road in Farmville. A gathering of family and friends will follow in the fellowship hall.