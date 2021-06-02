Sailor’s Creek Park to host history hike

As part of the “National Trails Day 2021” initiative, Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will host a guided history hike with a Park Ranger Historian along the 0.7 mile Wheaton Trail Saturday, June 5, at 1 p.m.

Immediately following the hike, visitors will be able to tour the historic Hillsman House.

The trail traces the footsteps of Union soldiers as they advanced towards Sailor’s Creek where the heaviest of the fighting occurred, and winds its way back to the Hillsman House which was used during the battle as a field hospital treating casualties from both sides of the conflict.

This family-friendly program is free to the public. Due to summer weather conditions, comfortable clothing, sunscreen and fluid refreshments are recommended. In the event of rain, the guided hike may be subject to cancelation but tours of the Hillsman House will continue as planned. Current COVID guidelines shall be strictly observed and enforced. For questions, contact the Visitor Center at (804) 561-7510, or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia.gov.

The purpose of Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park is to preserve the cultural landscape as it was in 1865, and to provide the historic setting to tell the story of the last major battle of the Civil War in Virginia before the surrender of Robert E. Lee’s Army at Appomattox Court House, and its impact on the citizens of southside Virginia.