Ronnie Jones Wiseman, 80 of Buckingham, passed peacefully in his home on June 22. He was born August 12, 1940 in Buckingham, to the late Carl Wiseman and Zoline Lann. Ronnie’s passion was in owning and operating tractor-trailers that hauled wood for most of his life. His second love was cutting hay and tending to cattle. He was a master at fixing anything mechanical. Being a private person, his greatest pride was his home and family.

Ronnie is survived by his wife of 62 years, Audrey Wiseman; his children, Tim Wiseman (Vicki) and Sharon Jamerson (Bo); siblings, Sue Bean, Mark Wiseman and Carla Wiseman and grandchildren, Sabra Haislip (Roy), Blair McCrimmon (Alton), Christopher Taylor, Kristen Roach (Austin), Victoria Harris (Steven) and Ashley Ripley. Ronnie is also survived by seven great-grandchildren.

Ronnie is preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Ann Wiseman-Thompson; brother, E.C. Wiseman Jr. and great-grandson, Nolan O’Neal.

His strength and character, known by his friends and family, is instilled in their hearts forever. To his fellow trucker friends he will always be known as “Whiskey Man”. He is the epitome of a foundation to his family.

An appreciation to a special person throughout his life, George Dolan is not just a brother-in-law, but a devoted brother and friend to him.

Viewing was from 1 to 2 p.m. and funeral services were held at Antioch Baptist Church on Sunday, June 27, at 2 p.m., with interment in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions can be made to Buckingham County Department of Emergency Services.

Dunkum Funeral Home is serving the family.