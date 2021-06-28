Roland Charles Harkleroad, 71 Machesney Park, passed away Saturday, May 29, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. He was born Jan. 31, 1950, in Oakland, California, the son of R.C. and Ann (Wren) Harkleroad.

Roland was a graduate of Randolph-Henry High School, class of 1968. He joined the Navy in 1969. While he was in the Navy, he married Stuart Tuggle on Dec. 19, 1970, and they spent the first 8 years of their marriage, while he served on the Navy destroyer, USS Berkeley and shore duty. He also earned his associate degree from Chapman College while on active duty. Roland enjoyed fishing, watching sports, reading, playing solitaire and solving Sudoku puzzles.

Roland served as the pastor of both Shirland United Methodist Church and Owen Center United Methodist Church. He attended Harlem United Methodist Church until his illness.

Survived by his wife, Stuart; his children, Rowland (Solvej Jordahl) Harkleroad, Sally (Shawn) Powell and Mary Harkleroad; his grandchildren, Rory and Rollie Harkleroad, Sarah and Cyril Powell and Mary Harkleroad; his brothers, Joseph Edward (Huguette), Thomas Lee and James Alan (Cathy); his sister, Laurie (Aubrey) Kennon; his aunt, Jessie Ondrus and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 28, at Harlem United Methodist Church, 8401 N. Alpine Rd. Machesney Park, IL 61115.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4312 E. State St. Rockford, IL 61108, the American Heart Association, 300 S. Riverside Plaza Bldg., Chicago, IL 60606 or charity of donor’s choice.

