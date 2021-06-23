Reardon graduates from Monticello

Treidan Reardon, a former honor student of Buckingham County Schools, has graduated Summa Cum Laude with an advanced studies diploma as part of the Early College Scholars program from Monticello High School.

Early College Scholars Program students must attain a B average or better, be pursuing an advanced studies diploma and take and complete college level work that will earn at least 15 transferable college credits.

At Monticello, Reardon was active with the Monticello High School Theatre backstage crew.

Reardon is the son of Tahirah Ansari of Buckingham County and Christopher (Danny) Reardon of Charlottesville. He is the grandson of Dr. and Mrs. Abdulbari Ansari of Buckingham and Edwin and the late Inez Reardon of Fluvanna County.