Prince Edward grad earns RPI Ricketts Prize

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute recently awarded 1,590 bachelor’s degrees. Henry Lutz, Prince Edward Class of 2017, graduated summa cum laude and was one of 18 RPI students to earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

Lutz was one of two chemical engineering students earning a Ricketts Prize. Ricketts Prizes are awarded to students that have demonstrated outstanding ability in academic work and give promise of outstanding professional success in the areas of mechanical engineering, electric power or electrical and systems engineering, chemical engineering, the School of Architecture, and aeronautical engineering.

Lutz will be entering the graduate chemical engineering program at the University of Florida in Gainesville in the fall.