PEFYA Majors All-Stars

The PEFYA Majors came up short in last weekend’s all-star tournament and were eliminated Saturday, June 19, by the Nottoway Majors. The team came out strong during Friday’s game but lost in the eighth inning against Lunenburg 4-3. From left, front row: Camden Whirley, Janson McCann, Graham Jones, Ryder Davis and Garrison Agee. Second row: Carter Boehmer, Owen Wears, Jesse Tindall, Austin Morgan, Hunter Fowlkes and Nathan Motter. Back row: Coach Jamie Davis, Manager Nate Boehmer and Coach Jerry Morgan.