June 24, 2021

  • 77°

PEFYA hosts weekend tournament

By Staff Report

Published 10:27 am Thursday, June 24, 2021

The Prince Edward-Farmville Youth Association (PEFYA) is hosting all-star baseball and softball tournaments for the Darlings and Ponytails in softball and the minors in baseball. The PEFYA Darlings will play Nottoway at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 25. Opening ceremonies will be at 7 p.m.

