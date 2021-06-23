Newman, Gholson honored

Hampden-Sydney College senior tight end Ed Newman of Farmville has been named to the 2020-21 D3football.com All-America Second Team, while senior offensive linemen Brad Gholson of Montpelier has been named to the D3football.com All-Region Second Team. Newman is the program’s first All-American since Cam Johnson won the honor in 2017.

Newman started all five games this past spring and led the Tigers with 19 receptions for 281 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He was tied for fourth in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) receiving yards, fifth in receiving yards per game, tied for sixth in receptions and tied for eighth in receiving touchdowns. He previously was named First Team All-ODAC and First Team VaSID All-State, and was also named to the D3football.com Team of the Week for games played March 5-6.

Newman is expected to return for a final season of football this fall.

Gholson started all five games this past spring, as well, helping to anchor the offensive line from his right tackle position as H-SC accounted for 1,772 yards of total offense in five games (354.4), including 819 yards rushing and 953 yards passing with 20 touchdowns. He had 33 knockdown/pancake blocks, allowed no sacks, committed no penalties, and previously was named First Team All-ODAC and First Team VaSID All-State.

H-SC finished 4-1 overall, including 3-1 in the ODAC during the abbreviated 2021 spring season. The Tigers will open the 2021 fall campaign with a non-conference home game against Baldwin Wallace University Saturday, September 4, at 1 p.m. on Fulton Field at Lewis C. Everett Stadium.