New day, new pavement
Motorists on Third Street in Farmville found driving a little smoother on one side of the street Wednesday morning after crews worked overnight to resurface the area between Main Street and Buffalo Street. The crews worked overnight and were scheduled to have the project finished by 5 a.m. They were scheduled to resurface the other side of the street overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. (Photo by Roger Watson)
