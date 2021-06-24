Midtown Mailboxes cuts the ribbon
The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Midtown Maiboxes Thursday, June 17. From left are: Devon Reed-Rivera, Andrew Stanley, Chanda Giles, Renee Conwell, Alisa Banton, Matt Bright, Beth Campbell, Larry Loveless, Anne Tyler Paulek, Melissa Webb, Collette Porter, Jen Vanvliet, Laura Oertel and Yvonne Williams.
