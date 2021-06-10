McAuliffe easily wins nomination for governor

Local election results differed slightly with the Tuesday, June 8, state-wide Democratic primary election results that chose the Democrat nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Former Governor Terry McAuliffe won by a wide margin both statewide and locally. McAuliffe received more than 60% of the vote state-wide. Prince Edward and Buckingham counties gave McAuliffe the victory with more than 62% voting for the former governor in each county. Cumberland’s results were slightly lower with McAuliffe gaining 57% of the vote.

Hala Ayala, a cybersecurity specialist from Prince William County who recently won a seat in the House of Delegates, defeated six other candidates to become the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor. She gained more than 37% of the vote statewide compared to 43% in Buckingham County, 56% in Cumberland County and 48% in Prince Edward County.

Incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring turned back a challenge from Jay Jones winning statewide 56% to 43%. In Prince Edward County, Jay Jones won the county by a narrow 491-485 margin. Jones won by a much larger margin in Buckingham County, 57% to 42%. Jones also won Cumberland County, by a 55% to 44% margin.

The statewide election to determine statewide governmental positions including the State Senate and House of Delegates will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2.