Letter: School Board members have served too long

To the Editor:

In the June 23 issue, on the opinion page, was the School Board Response to “recent public discourse.”

Knowing no one likes to take blame and lately, responsibility, I wish to remind the School Board elected officials it has been under your watch, many for eight years or more, in which our schools and school system has gone down.

Hiring superintendents with less than credible references and track records didn’t help either. They seem to quickly forget that these very students who you put out in the world are our families, co-workers and neighbors. So we have first-hand knowledge of how prepared you have made them.

Many of you have been there too long, but your egos and power trips won’t allow you to step down. People don’t want to run against you because of the ugly game of politics, and the constant reports of open arguments breaking out at meetings amongst you.

None of you should be patting yourself on the back while our children fail and many citizens of Prince Edward County who pay revenues for successful schools (some of who can’t or for good reasons won’t send their children to our own schools) are left behind.

Supervisor Beverly Booth made the comment, “It takes a village.” No Mrs. Booth, it takes quality education backed with a decent home environment. I am an example that with a good foundation and decent education one can overcome all obstacles and adversities.

Maybe I’m just too much of a realist and can see the evidence when it’s staring you in the face. The evidence shows our children are sliding further behind the higher they go. Also, accreditation with exceptions is not full accreditation.

Kenneth W. Jackson

Rice