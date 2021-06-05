LeBel named to first team

Hampden-Sydney College senior midfielder PJ LeBel of Gloucester has been named to the 2020-21 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District 5 Men’s Soccer Team as a First-Team selection.

“PJ has been a great representation of the program both on the field and in the classroom,” Head Coach Tommy DiNuzzo said.

Excelling in the classroom, LeBel posted a 3.78 GPA while majoring in biology. He is a three-time ODAC All-Academic Team selection.

Earlier this spring, LeBel was named to the 2020-21 ODAC All-Tournament Team. He took one shot in the quarterfinals against #8 seed Ferrum, but the Panthers keeper made a save. Helping direct both the offense and defense, LeBel kept the Panthers off the scoreboard to force the game into penalty kicks that the Tigers won 3-2 to advance. In the semifinals against Lynchburg, LeBel directed the Tigers to its third-straight overtime game with H-SC falling in overtime.

He played and started eight games for the Tigers this season. He finished his career with two goals and three assists while making 62 appearances with 47 starts.