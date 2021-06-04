Leave a legacy of your walk with Christ

Many folks tend to think about their legacy, what they are leaving behind when they leave this world.

Some focus on the material items or liquid assets, or what they have in savings. Some pin their legacies on their children as the ones who will carry on traditions, values, memories. I am reminded of the country song made famous by Randy Travis entitled “Three Wooden Crosses.” In part, the lyrics include the following, “I guess it’s not what you take when you leave this world behind you. It’s what you leave behind you when you go.”

When we think of who we want to leave our car to, which child or children get the family homestead, who gets their grandmother’s engagement ring, we are thinking about what we are leaving behind. We know that we can take nothing with us so it’s only natural to focus on what we may be leaving behind. However, the Bible talks about not storing up treasures here on earth, but instead to focus our attention, time, efforts and energy on heavenly things-store our treasures in heaven. (Matthew 6:19-21)

Here’s a sad secret though: the car you left behind will eventually be sold. Chances are the family home, in time, will come into the hands of another family member down the road that will not hold it in the same high regard. Grandma’s ring may be given to your future great granddaughter in law, who when she divorces your future great grandson, will take that ring with her. Possibly.

Our only security in what we leave behind can be found in the intangible. That which cannot be taken away, sold, trashed or left by the wayside. I’m quite certain that Christ knew what he was leaving behind. Christ left His life lessons, His teachings and His words. Christ’s legacy, what He left behind, was the investment He made into the lives of others and changes He made in their lives for the better. Christ left behind the pathway to salvation through faith in Him that cannot be taken away and that truly will last forever.

He left the Holy Spirit as guide and comforter to those who made and that do make their profession of faith in Him as Lord and Savior. John 14:26-27 reads, “The Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you all things and will remind you of everything I have said to you.”

As you think about what you want to leave behind, show people your faith, share your faith, lead people into their own faith in Christ. Leave a legacy where people remember you by your walk with Christ and where people seek to have that same walk.

Store up your treasures in heaven. Help others to make the same investment. Lead them to Christ, and know that you have left others with the greatest gift you could leave behind.

REV. BARRY VASSAR is pastor at Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist. He can be reached at fitzgeraldmemorial@gmail. com.