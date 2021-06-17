Knights win first playoff game

The Buckingham Knights defeated Stonewall Jackson 3-1 Tuesday, June 15 to win their first playoff game.

The Knights scored single runs in the first, third and fifth before the Generals plated their lone run in the top of the sixth.

Justin Gunter pitched all seven innings for the Knights allowing only the one earned run on four hits, four strikeouts and a walk.

Gunter also had a solid day at the plate going one for one with two RBIs and a walk. His third inning double to the center field wall scored a run. His sacrifice fly to center in the fifth inning scored Rocco Raynor who lead off the inning with a triple.

Colby White and Ameri Toney also had hits for the Knights. White drove in a run in the first inning with a bases-loaded walk for the Knights’ first run.

Buckingham was scheduled to face Page County at home Thursday, June 17.