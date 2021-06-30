Joseph Domenic Bellofatto Sr., 88 of Farmville, passed away on June 25. He was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts in July 1932, to the late Rocco Luigi and Concetta Bellofatto. He grew up in East Boston, Massachusetts and after school enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served as a medic in Germany and the U.S.A.

He was a hard worker, who always supported his large family of seven children. For fun he loved playing poker with his friends and family members. After retirement he and his wife, Doris, moved to The Woodland to enjoy a peaceful retirement.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Anmarie Polleck Bellofato; his daughter, Joann Bellofatto; son, Louis Bellofatto; a grandson, Jerami Bellofatto and brother, Salvatore Bellofatto.

He is survived by his children, Maria Whitney (Blane), Cheryl Barnard (Jim Tyeryar), Carol Jones, Debra Tobin and Joseph Bellofatto Jr. (Christine); 17 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Johnny Bellofatto and Louis Bellofatto (Paula); a 100 year old sister, Angelina J Walsh and a daughter in law, Tina Bellofatto.

His sharp wit, dry sense of humor, warm heart and generous spirit will be deeply missed. We love you Dad.

A memorial service will be announced later.