June 16, 2021

JMU announces graduates

By Staff Report

Published 8:39 am Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Seven area students recently graduated from James Madison University during the May commencement exercises.

  • Jordan Persinger, of Cumberland, graduated with a degree in biology.
  • Jarvis Bowles, of New Canton, graduated with a degree in health sciences.
  • Brady Atkins, of Farmville, graduated with a degree in accounting.
  • Rachel Harris, of Farmville, graduated with a degree in master of education in teaching.
  • Mattie Heslip, of Buckingham, graduated with a degree in hospitality management.
  • Rhys Frazier, of Gladstone, graduated with a degree in English.
  • Tyler Cersley, of Scottsville, graduated with a degree in master of education in teaching.
