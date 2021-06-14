Homer Franklin Grant, 69, passed away on June 11, at his home in Farmville after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Homer Grant, and his brothers, Stewart D. Grant and Jesse W. Grant.

Franklin was born on Dec. 3, 1951, in Lynchburg, and was a 1970 graduate of Cumberland High School. After high school, he served six years in the United States Army Signal Corps, where he was stationed in Germany and Georgia. Franklin was a 1979 graduate of Southside Virginia Community College and was a 1981 graduate of Longwood College (now Longwood University).

Franklin was employed at Longwood University for nearly 30 years, retiring in 2014 as Senior Vice President for Institutional Advancement. He was a prolific fundraiser, who raised millions of dollars for Longwood athletics, academic facilities and scholarships. He was instrumental in raising the funds for Brock Commons, The Cook-Cole College of Arts and Sciences, The Maugans Alumni Center and The Upchurch Student Center. He was the director of the Lancer-Coors Golf Tournament for more than a decade raising funds for Longwood athletics. A labor of love for him was being the director of the Roy Clark Concerts, which took place annually for 20 years, raising funds for scholarships in the Department of Music.

Franklin grew up in the country but was comfortable in any setting. He was passionate in his love for his family and his friends. His happy places were the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the Manor Golf Course and any place where he could gather with his family. Franklin was committed to his town, his college and his County of Cumberland, where he served as a past member of the Board of Supervisors.

Franklin became involved in sports at an early age cheered on by his enthusiastic mother, Joyce. Franklin and his brother, Thomas, were members of the Farmville Virginia State Championship Baseball Team that played in the Dixie Youth World Series in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. In high school, Franklin was a 3-sport athlete playing football, basketball and baseball. At Longwood University Franklin’s involvement with sports included not only fundraising but also being a public address announcer for both Longwood baseball and basketball.

In retirement, Franklin continued his fundraising by volunteering his services to raise money for the Southside SPCA and the Friends of the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library. For his efforts on behalf of the library, the Friends of the Library at their 2018 Gala awarded him Honorary Life Membership.

Franklin is survived by his mother, Joyce Neas Grant; his devoted wife of 49 ½ years, Juanita Beasley Grant; his brother, Thomas W. Grant (Cindy); his sister, Barbara G. Eanes (Henry); his sisters-in-law, Susan S. Grant and Brenda M. Grant; his brother-in-law, Collins Beasley; his sons, Brian F. Grant, Michael D. Grant (Arlene), Jonathan T. Grant (Sarah) and his beloved nephew, Adam C. Grant, who he viewed as a fourth son; his nieces and nephews, Ben Giles (Elizabeth), Trey Eanes (Shannon), Casey Grant (Alex), Melissa Zehner (Michael), J.T. Grant (Heather), Kimberley Sorrell (Mark) and Sara Zimmerman (Austin) and his grandchildren, Brian F. Grant Jr., Elizabeth M. Grant, Emma J. Grant, Jack T. Grant and Ethan J. Grant. He is survived by numerous cousins, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin and Nita Grant Scholarship at Longwood University, the Southside SPCA in Meherrin or the American Cancer Society.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, June 18, from 5 to 8 pm at Puckett Funeral Home. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.