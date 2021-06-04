Highway work scheduled
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures planned; however, work may be delayed/ canceled due to weather or other issues. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.
DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:
Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities will include, but are not limited to, bridge/ guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
Work at specific locations:
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:
• Route 60/56 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion July 30.
• Route 636/15 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion Oct. 15.
• Note district-wide activities.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY:
• Note district-wide activities.
PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:
• Route 15/665 turn lanes and 15/692 roundabout – Construction. Fixed completion date Nov. 11, 2022.
• Route 360 (Prince Edward County line to Nottoway County line) – Crew will perform long line painting.
• Note district-wide activities.
