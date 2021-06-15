High Bridge wins ‘Looking Our Best’ honor
The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce presented the “Looking Our Best” award to the High Bridge Trail State Park on Wednesday, June 9. From left are: Joy Stump, Daniel Jordan, Sinclair Bryden, Sandy Cooke, Richard Pantele, Kandace McCabe, Anne Tyler Paulek, and Laura Oertel.
