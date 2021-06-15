June 16, 2021

High Bridge wins ‘Looking Our Best’ honor

By Staff Report

Published 8:41 am Tuesday, June 15, 2021

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce presented the “Looking Our Best” award to the High Bridge Trail State Park on Wednesday, June 9.  From left are: Joy Stump, Daniel Jordan, Sinclair Bryden, Sandy Cooke, Richard Pantele, Kandace McCabe, Anne Tyler Paulek, and Laura Oertel.

 

