Gregory Lloyd Coleman, 48 of Coleman Road, Prospect died June 12, at his residence. He was born in Lynchburg on Dec. 20, 1972.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Beth Coleman; his parents, Katherine Reynolds and Frank Nat Coleman; stepdaughter, Katey Beth Hougland, all of Prospect; two sisters, Martha Holman of Troy and Gayle Haga of Radford; three nephews, Ryan Holman, Conner Holman and Nathan Haga and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Greg was a partner in Price Supply Inc. in Farmville. He was a member of Glenn Memorial Baptist Church, Rock Branch Hunt Club and a lifetime member of Prospect Volunteer Fire Department.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, at Heritage United Methodist Church, 582 Leesville Road, Lynchburg. A private family burial followed in the Coleman Family Cemetery, Prospect.

The family received friends at Robinson Funeral Home on Monday, June 14, from 6 until 8 p.m.

Those wishing to make memorials please consider Prospect Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 145, Prospect, VA 23960 or Glenn Memorial Baptist Church, 146 Harris Creek Rd., Prospect, VA 23960.

