Girls track team finishes first

The Cumberland High School girls track team finished first in a five-team meet at Northumberland High School Thursday, May 27. The Cumberland Boys team finished second against five other teams.

The Cumberland girls team scored a total of 95 points compared to second place Northumberland who had 86. Lancaster also had 86 points.

The boys team scored 76 points to finish second to Northumberland with 114 points.

Boys 100 Meter Dash

Cameron Seldom – Northumberland – 11.04

Chris Kirksey – Carver Academy – 11.34

Nasir McDonald – Cumberland – 11.64

Sayvon Richardson – Northampton – 11.64

Jeremiah Laws – Lancaster – 12.14

Robert Lomax – Carver Academy – 12.34

Jason Gabriel – Carver Academy – 12.34

Girls 100 Meter Dash

Janaia Trent – Cumberland – 13.74

Nalonda Henderson – Cumberland – 13.94

Ashanti Emerson – Northampton – 14.24

Diyanna Green – Essex – 14.54

Girls 200 Meter Dash

Lucy Lusk – Northampton – 28.64

Janaia Trent – Cumberland – 28.84

Ashanti Emerson – Northampton – 29.74

Nalonda Henderson – Cumberland – 30.34

Diyanna Green – Essex – 31.54

Deja Brown – Lancaster – 31.74

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

Mario Carter – Cumberland – 16.14

Lamont Wilson – Northhampton – 17.44

Brandon Diming – Cumberland – 20.44

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

Kaliyah Braxton – Cumberland – 20.04

Jerniya Chandler – Northampton – 21.64

Deja Brown – Lancaster – 24.44

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

Nasir McDonald – Cumberland – 42.14

Mario Carter – Cumberland – 42.84

Quincy Washington – Northampton – 47.34

Lamont Wilson – Northampton – 47.94

Brandon Diming – Cumberland – 48.24

Morgan Payne-Conway – Essex – 49.04

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

Janaia Trent – Cumberland – 52.34

Kaliyah Braxton – Cumberland – 58.74

DeRonye Sutton – Lancaster – 1:04.14

Boys High Jump

Robert Lomax – Carver Academy – 5-06

Kyle Dobyns – Northumberlandv 5-04

Mario Carter – Cumberland – 5-04

Morgan Payne-Conway – Essex – 5-02

Quincy Washington – Northampton – 5-02

Boys Long Jump

Chris Kirksey – Carver Academy – 20-07

Nasir McDonald – Cumberland – 20-04

Kyle Dobbins – Northumberland – 19-05

Morgan Payne-Conway – Essex – 18-09

Jeremia Laws – Lancaster – 18-07

Conner Morris – Essex – 18-03.5

Girls High Jump

Nalonda Henderson – Cumberland – 15-06.5

Janaia Trent – Cumberland – 14-04.5

DeRonye Sutton – Lancaster – 13-07.5

Lucy Lusk – Northamptonv 13-04.5

Laila Waters – Lancasterv 12-09

Kaliyah Braxton – Cumberland – 11-10

Boys Triple Jump

Brandon Diming – Cumberland – 38-00

Quincy Washington – Northampton – 37-10.5

Nasir McDonald – Cumberland – 37-05

Mario Carter – Cumberland – 37-02

Girls Triple Jump

Nalonda Henderson – Cumberland – 32-04.5

Kaliyah Braxton – Cumberland – 28-11.

Boys Discus Throw

Jay Bea – Northumberland – 109-02

Tremoni Rice – Northumberland – 105-08

Jaylen Stevens – Northampton – 92-08

Reece Rhodes – Lancaster – 80-05

Donqwell Johnson – Northampton – 70-05

Johnathan Trent – Cumberland – 57-09

Boys Team Rankings

Northumberland – 114

Cumberland – 76

Lancaster – 74

Carver Academy – 59

Northampton – 51

Essex – 27

Girls Team Rankings

Cumberland – 95

Northumberland – 86

Lancaster – 86

Northampton – 60

Essex – 30