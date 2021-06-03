Girls track team finishes first
The Cumberland High School girls track team finished first in a five-team meet at Northumberland High School Thursday, May 27. The Cumberland Boys team finished second against five other teams.
The Cumberland girls team scored a total of 95 points compared to second place Northumberland who had 86. Lancaster also had 86 points.
The boys team scored 76 points to finish second to Northumberland with 114 points.
Boys 100 Meter Dash
Cameron Seldom – Northumberland – 11.04
Chris Kirksey – Carver Academy – 11.34
Nasir McDonald – Cumberland – 11.64
Sayvon Richardson – Northampton – 11.64
Jeremiah Laws – Lancaster – 12.14
Robert Lomax – Carver Academy – 12.34
Jason Gabriel – Carver Academy – 12.34
Girls 100 Meter Dash
Janaia Trent – Cumberland – 13.74
Nalonda Henderson – Cumberland – 13.94
Ashanti Emerson – Northampton – 14.24
Diyanna Green – Essex – 14.54
Girls 200 Meter Dash
Lucy Lusk – Northampton – 28.64
Janaia Trent – Cumberland – 28.84
Ashanti Emerson – Northampton – 29.74
Nalonda Henderson – Cumberland – 30.34
Diyanna Green – Essex – 31.54
Deja Brown – Lancaster – 31.74
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
Mario Carter – Cumberland – 16.14
Lamont Wilson – Northhampton – 17.44
Brandon Diming – Cumberland – 20.44
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
Kaliyah Braxton – Cumberland – 20.04
Jerniya Chandler – Northampton – 21.64
Deja Brown – Lancaster – 24.44
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
Nasir McDonald – Cumberland – 42.14
Mario Carter – Cumberland – 42.84
Quincy Washington – Northampton – 47.34
Lamont Wilson – Northampton – 47.94
Brandon Diming – Cumberland – 48.24
Morgan Payne-Conway – Essex – 49.04
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
Janaia Trent – Cumberland – 52.34
Kaliyah Braxton – Cumberland – 58.74
DeRonye Sutton – Lancaster – 1:04.14
Boys High Jump
Robert Lomax – Carver Academy – 5-06
Kyle Dobyns – Northumberlandv 5-04
Mario Carter – Cumberland – 5-04
Morgan Payne-Conway – Essex – 5-02
Quincy Washington – Northampton – 5-02
Boys Long Jump
Chris Kirksey – Carver Academy – 20-07
Nasir McDonald – Cumberland – 20-04
Kyle Dobbins – Northumberland – 19-05
Morgan Payne-Conway – Essex – 18-09
Jeremia Laws – Lancaster – 18-07
Conner Morris – Essex – 18-03.5
Girls High Jump
Nalonda Henderson – Cumberland – 15-06.5
Janaia Trent – Cumberland – 14-04.5
DeRonye Sutton – Lancaster – 13-07.5
Lucy Lusk – Northamptonv 13-04.5
Laila Waters – Lancasterv 12-09
Kaliyah Braxton – Cumberland – 11-10
Boys Triple Jump
Brandon Diming – Cumberland – 38-00
Quincy Washington – Northampton – 37-10.5
Nasir McDonald – Cumberland – 37-05
Mario Carter – Cumberland – 37-02
Girls Triple Jump
Nalonda Henderson – Cumberland – 32-04.5
Kaliyah Braxton – Cumberland – 28-11.
Boys Discus Throw
Jay Bea – Northumberland – 109-02
Tremoni Rice – Northumberland – 105-08
Jaylen Stevens – Northampton – 92-08
Reece Rhodes – Lancaster – 80-05
Donqwell Johnson – Northampton – 70-05
Johnathan Trent – Cumberland – 57-09
Boys Team Rankings
Northumberland – 114
Cumberland – 76
Lancaster – 74
Carver Academy – 59
Northampton – 51
Essex – 27
Girls Team Rankings
Cumberland – 95
Northumberland – 86
Lancaster – 86
Northampton – 60
Essex – 30
