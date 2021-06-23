Garden Club visits Cynthia Wood’s garden
The members of the Nora Lancaster Garden Club toured Dr. Cynthia Wood’s flower garden in Crewe Tuesday, June 15.
Wood’s expansive garden is mainly comprised of native plants and herbs, using creative and artistic groupings.
Following the tour, the group had lunch at the Herb Cottage in Blackstone.
