June 24, 2021

  • 77°

Freshening up the mural

By Staff Report

Published 1:12 pm Thursday, June 24, 2021

Monty Montgomery, a 1998 Longwood graduate, is back in town this week doing some maintenance work on the three panels in the parking lot of the Farmers Market. Montgomery, who currently lives in Charlottesville, said Wednesday’s weather was much different from the blazing hot 110-degree weather he endured when initially painting the murals on the brick surface in July of 2014. (Photo by Roger Watson)

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections