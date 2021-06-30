Food Lion To Go services expanded

The Food Lion grocery store located in Dillwyn has officially launched grocery pickup service.

According to a release distributed Monday, June 28, the store located at 38 S. Constitution Route in Dillwyn will now allow customers to order their groceries online effective immediately.

The release said customers will be able to confirm availability and place orders through the Food Lion To Go website or the company’s app. Shoppers can place their order online and pick up their groceries on the same day or up to seven days in advance without ever having to enter the store. A “To Go shopper” picks, packs and stores the order until the customer arrives. The worker then loads the order into the customer’s vehicle.

Customers age 21 and up can even purchase beer or wine through Food Lion To Go.

The service will be available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Customers can also link their Food Lion MVP savings loyalty card to their account in order to use digital coupons and redeem Shop and Earn MVP rewards program savings.

June 28 also marked the first day Food Lion To Go began to be available at the Farmville Food Lion.

“Continuing to expand this service to more Food Lion stores is important to us and our customers,” Norman Proffitt, store manager of the Dillwyn Food Lion, said. “We want to give our local Dillwyn neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to fresh groceries at affordable prices.”