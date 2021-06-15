Five local students named to JMU dean’s list
The following students made the dean’s list at James Madison University (JMU) for the spring 2021 semester.
- Mary Moncure, of Columbia, who is majoring in communication sciences and disorders.
- Alexandria Ragland, of Dillwyn, who is majoring in health sciences.
- Samantha Aldridge, of Scottsville, who is majoring in media arts and design.
- Kathleen Angle, of Farmville, who is majoring in psychology.
- Libby Robertson, of Wingina, who is majoring in psychology.
