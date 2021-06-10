Fireworks show to return July 2

After a year of no fireworks due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue will hold its Fourth of July celebration Friday, July 2.

“We were very saddened that we could not hold the event last year due to COVID and the safety of our guests,” EMS Captain Sally Pyle said. “The members of the department are very excited to be able to put on the fireworks show this year, as this is our favorite event.”

This is the 35th year the Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue has sponsored a Fourth of July celebration.

The event will begin around 11 a.m. The fireworks display will begin after dark.

The celebration is free and open to the public and will take place near the Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue on Moore’s Ordinary Road in Meherrin.