Evelyn Pearl Hargrove, 82 of Cartersville, departed this life on June 21.

She is survived by two sons; Thomas Wayne Randolph (Jackie) and Derrick Hargrove (Joann); four daughters; Wanda Skeeter, Kendra Hargrove, Brenda Hargrove- Addison and Yvonne Wild (Steve); four brothers; Raymond Smith (Marcelle), Herbert Smith, Elder Jerry Fore (Joan) and James Fore (Nedra); two sisters; Christine Eadom and Virginia Green (James); one brother in-law; William Hargrove (Barbara) and one sister in-law, Katherine Daves (Elder Robert); seventeen grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 30, at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home in Cumberland, from 2-6 p.m. A funeral service will take place on July 1, at 11 a.m., at the Little Zion Baptist Church Pavilion, Powhatan, with interment at the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Cartersville.

