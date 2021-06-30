Donald “Donnie” Mathews Davis, of Dillwyn, went to be with his Lord and savior on Monday, June 28. Donnie was born Nov.9, 1940, the son of Roy and Louise Hardiman Davis. Donnie was preceded in death by his mother and father; wife, Shirley Wharam Davis; brother, James “Jimmy” Davis and his niece, Angela Davis Danley.

Donnie is survived by his daughter, Denise Smith (Hayden); a son, Daniel Davis (Teresa); four grandchildren, Matthew and Bryson Davis, Derick and Travis Hicks (Sarah); one great grandchild, Rhett Hicks; brother, Charles “Dick” Davis (Debbie) and sister, Hilda Griggs. Donnie also left behind his girlfriend, Margaret (Peggy) Everts, as well as two close friends and caretakers, Lola Snoddy and Peter Almond, along with a host of numerous nieces, nephews, friends and a community that will always remember Donnie’s service to Buckingham County and the Buckingham County Youth League.

Donnie will always be remembered as a gentle giant, with a big heart and a lover of ALL sports. The youth of Buckingham County will always remember Donnie hauling children in the back of his pickup to practice! If you wanted to play, he would take you! After losing his sight in 1995, Donnie continued to be active in the sports world, his disability never slowed him down and his love for sports only grew.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 3, at 2 p.m., at Cedar Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Buckingham County Youth League.