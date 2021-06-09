Dog rescued on Moorefield Lane

Firefighters were able to rescue a local dog after it became wedged under a deck while chasing an animal.

According to Ben Pfeiffer of the Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD), firefighters were dispatched to Moorefield Lane in Cumberland County at 6:48 p.m. Thursday, May 27, for an animal rescue call.

Upon arriving at the residence, crews discovered a black lab which had become wedged under a deck while chasing a rabbit. The dog was stuck between the deck joists and could not back out due to the low ground clearance of the deck.

After removing three boards from the deck, firefighters were able to pull the pup out safely and reunite it with its owner.