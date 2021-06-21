Daniel J. Burnette Jr. passed away on Thursday, June 17. He was born on April 12, 1940 to Mr. & Mrs. Daniel J. Burnette Sr. He was married to the late Mary N. Burnette, they made their home in Rice and had three children, Daniel J. Burnette III (Teresa) of Farmville, Janet Rice (Garcia) of Frisco, Texas and a stepdaughter, Rosemary Scott (Cecil Elliott) of Rice.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; stepdaughter, Shelia Burnette (Allen); 2 angel babies and 3 siblings, Walter Burnette, Enda Woodson and Ruby Brooks.

He is survived by 1 sibling, Gladys Jamerson of Farmville; 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He will be missed by many. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 23, at 2 p.m. in Westview Cemetery.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.