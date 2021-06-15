Cumberland track teams advance to state meet
The Cumberland girls and boys track teams finished in the top three at the VHSL 1A-B Region Track and Field Championships Wednesday, June 9.
The Dukes four-person girls squad was runner-ups in the regionals and the four-person boys team finished third.
For the girls team, sophomore Nalonda Henderson and senior Janaia Trent combined to score 97 points.
Henderson finished first in the 100-meter dash, shot put. Trent finished first in the 100-meter hurdles and the triple jump.
The duo of Nasir McDonald and Mario Carter combined for 60 points on the boys side. McDonald won first place in the 300-meter hurdles. Carter won first place in the 110 meter hurdles,
McDonald and Henderson, who are an athletic brother/sister combo were both named the Region B male and female athletes of the year.
The Dukes and Lady Dukes will advance to the VHSL 1A State Track and Field Championships at James Madison University Friday, June 18.
Howerton receives academic honors
Hampden-Sydney College offensive lineman Tyler Howerton of Alexandria has been named to the 2020-21 Academic All-District 5 Football First Team, as selected by... read more