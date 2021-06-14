Cumberland roundabout hearing set

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will hold a Virtual Design Public Hearing Tuesday, June 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to discuss the design features of a highway improvement project on Route 45 at Route 690 in Cumberland County.

The project involves the construction of a roundabout at the 45/690 intersection. The roundabout will consist of a single travel lane with a truck apron. During construction, flaggers will assist motorists and maintain traffic. No detours are anticipated and access to adjacent properties will be maintained.

This intersection has had seven reported crashes in a seven-year period. All crashes are susceptible to correction with a roundabout configuration. Roundabouts are proven to substantially reduce crashes that result in serious injury or death by improving safety, promoting lower speeds and reducing the number of conflict points at the intersection. Four of the crashes were attributed to speeding while three were related to the stop condition.

Interested parties may participate by accessing the hearing via VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/Route45CartersvilleRoad, and by telephone at 1-517-466-2023 or 1-866-692-4530 (If access code is requested: 185 905 1452).

Comments may be provided through the chat feature during the meeting, the online survey, email to daniel.brown@vdot.virginia.gov, telephone at 434-856-8010, or by mailing them to Daniel Brown, P.E., Project Manager, 4219 Campbell Avenue, Lynchburg VA 24501. Please reference “Route 45 Cartersville Road” in comments. All comments must be received by July 2, 2021.