Coffee Mill celebrates opening

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Coffee Mill on Monday, June 21, to celebrate its recent opening on Third Street in Farmville. From left are Ryan Fletcher, Edgar Jones, Kerry Mossler, Joy Stump, Jes Simmons, Dustin Meadows, Sinclair Bryden, Mikayla Garrett, Joni Beachly, Jennifer Kinne, Jordan Miles, Mark Kernohan, Anne Tyler Paulek, Mack Lenhart and Chip Jones.