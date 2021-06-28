Clarence Cleveland Coleman, passed away on Friday, June 25, at the age of 71. He was born March 6, 1950 and was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Coleman Sr.; brothers, Thomas Coleman Jr. and Jesse Coleman and granddaughter, Sarah Townsend.

He is survived by his two children, Melissa Coleman and Charles Coleman; brother, Michael Coleman and sisters, Doris Thompson and Irene Coleman.

Clarence retired from VDOT with 27 plus years and enjoyed gardening and hunting. He will be missed by many.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 30, at 1 p.m. in the Coleman Family Cemetery.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.